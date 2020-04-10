Domani Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 533,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,576 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 7.4% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $27,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,016,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,604,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 797,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,264,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,914,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,075. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average of $50.75. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

