Domani Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Domani Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.65.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.69. 5,815,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,210,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $102.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $2,452,000.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,506.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $3,765,934.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,636.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

