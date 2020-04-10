Domani Wealth LLC Makes New $2.33 Million Investment in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,000. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,060,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.36. 25,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,770. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.89.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

