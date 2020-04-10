Domani Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 215,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,450,000 after buying an additional 109,390 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 219,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $3.01 on Friday, reaching $61.02. 9,639,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,856,479. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day moving average of $76.94. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

