Domani Wealth LLC Purchases 375 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 554.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.75.

In other news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,201.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power stock traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.31. 4,003,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,923,937. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.39 and its 200-day moving average is $92.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

