Domani Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 15,408 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

VWO traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.82. The stock had a trading volume of 24,954,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,956,680. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

