Domani Wealth LLC Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $2.37 on Friday, hitting $125.03. 4,752,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,191,144. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.94.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.