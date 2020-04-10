Domani Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,046 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,491,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,737,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $239.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.16.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

