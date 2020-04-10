Domani Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Domani Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,430,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,522,000 after buying an additional 3,269,878 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,323,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,946,000 after purchasing an additional 215,937 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,206,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,326,000 after purchasing an additional 60,211 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,088,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,931 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 692,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,911,000 after purchasing an additional 46,726 shares during the period.

EFG traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $74.23. 21,644,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

