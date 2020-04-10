Domani Wealth LLC Sells 148 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Domani Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 0.9% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,251,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,748,663. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PepsiCo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

