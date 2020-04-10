Domani Wealth LLC Sells 2,172 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Domani Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,548,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 237,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,482,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,055,000. SWS Partners lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.12 on Friday, hitting $279.12. 11,459,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,649,087. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.48. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

