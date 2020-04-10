Domani Wealth LLC Sells 26,937 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Domani Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,937 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital comprises about 0.5% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 13,894.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.10. 6,795,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,363,581. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Ares Capital had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.21%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

