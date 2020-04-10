Domani Wealth LLC Sells 3,067 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Domani Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.00. 1,024,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,304. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $102.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.1668 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

