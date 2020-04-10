Domani Wealth LLC Sells 348 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Domani Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,997 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.00. The company had a trading volume of 28,290,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,976,460. The firm has a market cap of $171.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.04.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

