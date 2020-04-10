Domani Wealth LLC Takes $325,000 Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,020 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Change Path LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Adobe by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,589,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $318.70. 3,277,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,693,051. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.59 and a 200 day moving average of $316.18. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.44.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,681 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,763 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

