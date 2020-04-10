Domani Wealth LLC Takes $838,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Domani Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,415 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,210,000 after acquiring an additional 468,425 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,380,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 857,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,577,000 after acquiring an additional 285,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,125,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,962,000 after acquiring an additional 178,342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.23. 10,952,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,262. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.70 and a 52-week high of $132.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8217 per share. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

