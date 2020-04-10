Domani Wealth LLC Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,959 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $3,822,210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,522,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $885,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,651 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,708,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,684 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $778,764,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Applied Materials by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,980,694 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $303,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.59. 11,598,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,069,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura upped their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $71.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

