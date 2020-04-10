Domani Wealth LLC Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Domani Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 174.4% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 10,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 226,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.91. 13,256,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,585,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

