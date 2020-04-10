Doubleview Capital (CVE:DBV) Stock Price Down 100%

Doubleview Capital Corp (CVE:DBV)’s stock price dropped 100% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 119,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$284,459.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09.

Doubleview Capital Company Profile (CVE:DBV)

Doubleview Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Hat property with 10 mineral tenures totaling 6,308 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia; and the Red Spring deposit situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia.

