Dragon Coins Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8,827.00 (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Dragon Coins token can currently be purchased for $0.0331 or 0.00000481 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Sistemkoin, HitBTC and Liquid. During the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $11.56 million and $8,827.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014505 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.31 or 0.02745070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00201716 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00052932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00046964 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dragon Coins Token Profile

Dragon Coins launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

