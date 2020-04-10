Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Boosted by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises 1.4% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Duke Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,139,000 after buying an additional 2,103,077 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Duke Energy by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,214,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,767 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,469,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,137,386,000 after purchasing an additional 36,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,766,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,113,000 after purchasing an additional 268,100 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,091,000 after buying an additional 1,323,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $4.81 on Friday, hitting $90.31. 6,536,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,832,497. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.25 and its 200 day moving average is $91.59.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.62.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

