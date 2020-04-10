Dusk Network (DUSK) Trading Down 3.1% This Week

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dusk Network token can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Ethfinex and Binance DEX. Dusk Network has a market cap of $4.19 million and approximately $256,533.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dusk Network

DUSK is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,286,663 tokens. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

