East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Given New $24.00 Price Target at UBS Group

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $50.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EWBC has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered East West Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson lowered East West Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered East West Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.11.

NASDAQ EWBC traded up $3.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,145,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average of $42.96. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $52.97.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $305,770.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,217.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,098 shares of company stock valued at $533,193 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,115,000 after buying an additional 2,200,318 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,061,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,049,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,908,000 after buying an additional 969,736 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,975,000 after purchasing an additional 965,403 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,252,000 after purchasing an additional 250,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

