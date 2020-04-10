East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Given New $24.00 Price Target at UBS Group

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $50.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
EWBC has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered East West Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson lowered East West Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered East West Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.11.
NASDAQ EWBC traded up $3.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,145,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average of $42.96. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $52.97.
In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $305,770.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,217.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,098 shares of company stock valued at $533,193 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,115,000 after buying an additional 2,200,318 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,061,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,049,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,908,000 after buying an additional 969,736 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,975,000 after purchasing an additional 965,403 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,252,000 after purchasing an additional 250,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.
East West Bancorp Company Profile
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.