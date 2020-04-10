Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.83.

DEA traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $29.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,430. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.31. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

In other news, Director James E. Mead sold 3,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $94,630.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,809.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 15,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $382,099.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,306 shares of company stock worth $1,503,180 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,007,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,354,000 after purchasing an additional 308,954 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 16.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 105.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 23,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

