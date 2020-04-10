Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

EPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.10.

EPC stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.05. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.95 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter worth about $1,148,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 108,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 59,073 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 40.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,136,000 after acquiring an additional 26,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 309,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 40,715 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.