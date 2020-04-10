Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.75 ($0.53) and last traded at A$0.80 ($0.56), approximately 58,358 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.80 ($0.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is A$1.97. The stock has a market cap of $90.47 million and a P/E ratio of -8.46.

Elanor Investors Group Company Profile (ASX:ENN)

Elanor Investors Group is a real estate investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in the hospitality and accommodation sector with a focus on hotels and tourism in Australia. Elanor Investors Group is based in Australia.

