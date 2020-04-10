Electro Optic Systems (ASX:EOS) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Electro Optic Systems Hldg Ltd (ASX:EOS) shot up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$5.45 ($3.87) and last traded at A$5.29 ($3.75), 1,423,817 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.92 ($3.49).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $660.38 million and a PE ratio of 29.35.

In related news, insider Ian Dennis sold 59,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$10.29 ($7.29), for a total value of A$613,592.82 ($435,172.21).

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited develops, manufactures, and sells telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, and electro-optic fire control systems in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the Middle East, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Defense Systems and Space segments.

