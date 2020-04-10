Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

In other news, COO Scot Benson purchased 15,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,197.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $159,700. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Element Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Element Solutions by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Element Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Element Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 361,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

ESI traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $9.06. 4,198,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,171. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.86. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.02 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

