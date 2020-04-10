Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELOX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

ELOX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.20. 90,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,583. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $13.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 38,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 52,776 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 572.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 116,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

