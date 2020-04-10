Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $24.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Emmaus Life Sciences an industry rank of 20 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Emmaus Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

In related news, CEO Yutaka Niihara acquired 31,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $54,425.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 284,350 shares of company stock worth $459,994. Corporate insiders own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMMA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,010. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $67.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement.

