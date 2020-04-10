Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Given “Neutral” Rating at Pi Financial

Pi Financial restated their neutral rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$2.30 price target on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$2.80 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of EDR traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.01. 640,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,320. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$1.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.00 million and a P/E ratio of -5.58.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$45.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

