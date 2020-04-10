Enel Americas (NYSE:ENI) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Enel Americas (NYSE:ENI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Enel Americas has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $18.72.

About Enel Americas

Enel Americas SA, formerly Enersis Americas SA, through its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, is engaged in the electricity generation, transmission and distribution businesses in Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Argentina. The Company operates through two segments: Generation and Transmission, and Distribution.

