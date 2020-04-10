Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Cut to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.50. B. Riley also issued estimates for Entercom Communications’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ETM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entercom Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Entercom Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Entercom Communications from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

Get Entercom Communications alerts:

NYSE:ETM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.92. 3,738,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,520. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a market cap of $126.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.92. Entercom Communications has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $414.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. Entercom Communications’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

In other news, CEO David J. Field purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 969,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,944.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 22,211 shares in the company, valued at $72,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 516,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,330. Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Entercom Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Entercom Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Entercom Communications by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 149,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 18,621 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Entercom Communications by 526.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Entercom Communications by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,341,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Entercom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entercom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.