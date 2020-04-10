Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Enviva Partners by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter.

EVA traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $29.47. 117,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,280. The firm has a market cap of $990.19 million, a PE ratio of -51.70 and a beta of 1.09. Enviva Partners has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $39.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.50 million. Enviva Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 14.01%. On average, analysts predict that Enviva Partners will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.