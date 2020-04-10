Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EURN. DNB Markets downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Euronav stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,048,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,999. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.55. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $320.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.27 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Euronav will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Euronav by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in Euronav by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 52,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Euronav by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Euronav by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 336,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

