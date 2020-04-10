Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 0.1% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.19. The stock had a trading volume of 23,020,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,133,076. The company has a market capitalization of $499.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,001 shares of company stock valued at $17,369,567. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FB. Barclays cut their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.33.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

