Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Lowered to $175.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target cut by Barclays from $260.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.33.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,518,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,069,722. Facebook has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The company has a market capitalization of $499.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.56.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $57,683.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at $232,065.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,001 shares of company stock worth $17,369,567 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.