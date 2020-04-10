FAMILYMART UNY/ADR (OTCMKTS:FYRTY) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of FAMILYMART UNY/ADR (OTCMKTS:FYRTY) fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.59 and last traded at $17.59, 206 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86.

About FAMILYMART UNY/ADR (OTCMKTS:FYRTY)

FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a convenience store franchise operator. It primarily operates convenience stores and general merchandise stores. The company is also involved in the provision of accounting and other store related services, e-commerce-related services, and credit card services; and contracting of security, janitorial, and maintenance operations.

