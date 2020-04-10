Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Citigroup

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $146.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRT. Bank of America cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.42.

FRT stock traded up $5.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.00. 894,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,293. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $141.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.75.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 37.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.35%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 815,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,968,000 after purchasing an additional 55,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,662,000 after purchasing an additional 117,175 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

