Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FENC. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of FENC stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,311. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $8.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.92. The company has a market cap of $126.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.17.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Kam Lawrence bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

