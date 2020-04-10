Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.75.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $125.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,682,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,547,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.70 and its 200-day moving average is $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,503,344 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

