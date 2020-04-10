First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

First Seacoast Bancorp stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.74. 11,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,291. First Seacoast Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Farley Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit for individuals and businesses.

