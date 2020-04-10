First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LMBS) Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LMBS)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.35 and last traded at $51.42, 739,300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,155,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.46.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.90.

