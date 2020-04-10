First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MDIV) Stock Price Up 4.7%

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MDIV)’s share price rose 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.31 and last traded at $12.24, approximately 187,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 276,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40.

