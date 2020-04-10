Flash (FLASH) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.59 Million

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Flash has a total market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $104.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flash has traded up 26.2% against the dollar. One Flash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014557 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.88 or 0.02717091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00201352 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00052668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00046804 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

