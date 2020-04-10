FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Given New $100.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price reduced by SunTrust Banks from $220.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for FleetCor Technologies’ Q1 2020 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $317.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $362.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $358.00 to $304.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a market perform rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $275.19.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

FLT stock traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $224.99. The company had a trading volume of 913,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,460. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. FleetCor Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $168.51 and a fifty-two week high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $6,810,349.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,603,983.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Dey sold 25,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.47, for a total value of $8,252,134.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,279,934.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,386,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,015,000 after buying an additional 431,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,420,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,199,000 after acquiring an additional 50,686 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,990,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,850,000 after acquiring an additional 64,775 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,590,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,583,000 after acquiring an additional 43,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,293,000 after acquiring an additional 55,647 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.