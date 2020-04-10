FLETA (FLETA) Price Hits $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. One FLETA token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FLETA has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014521 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.89 or 0.02714512 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00201217 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00052781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047076 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000181 BTC.

FLETA Token Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 789,087,762 tokens. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

