Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

FBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th.

In other Foundation Building Materials news, VP James R. Carpenter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 5,830 shares in the company, valued at $57,600.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Foundation Building Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Foundation Building Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $945,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Foundation Building Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 74,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.78. 447,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,153. The company has a market cap of $415.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Foundation Building Materials has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

