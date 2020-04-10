Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires 8,158 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $9,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 159,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 44,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.97. 16,323,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,161,433. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.49. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

