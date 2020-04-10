Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys 109 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.1% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,206.57. 2,635,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,599,807. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,239.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1,314.12. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,488.17.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

